Consumers Urged To Stay Alert Against Suspected Gold Adulteration, Check Purity & Hallmark Before Buying | File Pic

Mumbai: Amid reports of certain alloys, including rhenium and iridium, being used to adulterate gold by increasing its weight without proportionately enhancing its purity, the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) has urged jewellers and consumers to remain vigilant while cautioning against unnecessary panic.

GJC Chairman Rajesh Rokde said the council had received informal reports about the alleged practice but had not received a single formal written complaint from anywhere in the country so far.

Rokde said the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) was taking the matter seriously and monitoring the situation. He added that the necessary testing machines and technologies to detect such elements were already available at BIS-authorised hallmarking centres.

GJC Says Gold Adulteration Remains Negligible

"Based on the information currently available to us, the prevalence of such adulterated gold in the Indian jewellery industry appears to be negligible," he said, reassuring the industry and domestic gold buyers that there was no reason to panic.

The GJC has already brought the matter to the attention of BIS, which has assured the council that it is monitoring the situation and will take strict action against anyone found manufacturing, supplying or using such materials to adulterate gold.

Jewellers Advised To Strengthen Quality Checks

Advising jewellers to strengthen their quality-control measures, Rokde said they should carefully verify gold purchased from wholesalers, manufacturers and other suppliers rather than rely entirely on certificates issued by hallmarking centres. He also urged jewellers to conduct independent cross-checks at their shops and offices and verify hallmarking details through the BIS Care App before selling jewellery.

Consumers, meanwhile, have been advised to purchase jewellery only from reputed jewellers with an established track record, preferably established local establishments, and insist on a proper GST-paid invoice. They should avoid buying jewellery without a valid bill.

GJC Urges Reporting Of Suspected Adulteration

Rokde urged jewellers and customers who come across genuine instances of suspected adulteration or malpractice to report them to the GJC. Consumers can also lodge complaints directly with BIS.

The council said it would take up such complaints with the appropriate authorities to ensure action against those involved in fraudulent practices.

"Our commitment remains clear: protecting the industry, protecting consumers and maintaining trust in Indian gold and jewellery," Rokde said.

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Heavy Metals Used In Gold Adulteration

Investigations and trader reports in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and West Bengal highlight heavy metal powders—especially rhenium, along with iridium, ruthenium, or osmium—being mixed into gold to increase weight.

Rhenium and iridium are close in density to pure gold and have much higher melting points, allowing adulterated pieces to pass basic touchstone, acid, or routine testing and sometimes receive hallmarking.

While detailed X-ray fluorescence (XRF), electron microscopy, or fire assay are needed to catch undeclared alloying metals.

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