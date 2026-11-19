Gold and silver prices continue to decline amid a stronger dollar and expectations of higher US interest rates | AI Representational Image

New Delhi, November 19, 2026: Gold’s losing streak stretched to an eighth consecutive session, with prices declining by Rs 1,300 to Rs 1.34 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday, as a stronger rupee and growing expectations of a more hawkish US Federal Reserve kept bullion under pressure.

The yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity fell Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,34,500 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) from Wednesday’s close of Rs 1,35,800 per 10 grams, according to local traders.

In the past eight sessions, gold has lost Rs 12,400 since November 9, when it quoted Rs 1,46,900 per 10 grams.

Silver Prices Slide Further

Silver prices also remained on a downward trajectory, falling by Rs 2,500 to Rs 1,62,000 per kg (inclusive of all taxes). The white metal had closed at Rs 1,64,500 per kg in the previous session.

“Spot gold and silver prices remained under pressure on Thursday as a firmer rupee pulled domestic rates lower,” said Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at investment platform Mudrex.

Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst of Commodities at HDFC Securities, said expectations of a more hawkish Federal Reserve policy stance continued to weigh on precious metals.

Dollar Strength Weighs On Bullion

In overseas markets, spot gold traded lower at USD 3,717.57 per ounce, while silver slipped to USD 44.92 per ounce.

Gold traded lower in overseas trade on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve’s October meeting pointed towards further interest rate hikes. Meanwhile, the dollar climbed to a 19-month high, weighing on the precious metal, Siddhant said.

Silver steadied around USD 45 an ounce after suffering a sharper sell-off on Wednesday, when it tumbled nearly 5 per cent to settle below that level, its lowest since September 2025.

The white metal has now fallen more than 60 per cent from its peak above USD 121 per ounce recorded on January 29, 2026.

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Higher interest rates and a stronger dollar have reduced the appeal of gold and silver, while investors have also been selling bullion to cover losses in artificial intelligence stocks, Siddhant said.

Silver, which relies heavily on industrial demand, has faced additional pressure from weakening demand, he added.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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