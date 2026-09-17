Jewellers’ Body GJC Urges Centre To Roll Back 67% Gold Hallmarking Fee Hike, Cites Impact On Small And Lightweight Jewellery | AI

Mumbai: The All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) has urged the Centre and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to roll back a 67% increase in gold hallmarking charges, saying the higher cost of mandatory compliance could disproportionately affect lightweight jewellery and encourage a wider gap between compliant and informal businesses.

Hallmarking Fee Increased From ₹45 To ₹75 Per Article

The council said the hallmarking fee payable by jewellers to recognised Assaying and Hallmarking Centres (AHCs) had been increased from Rs 45 to Rs 75 per article under the BIS (Hallmarking) Amendment Regulations, 2026, notified on September 14.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the GJC sought that the increase be kept in abeyance and the existing Rs 45 charge retained until a comprehensive review and consultation with stakeholders.

GJC Supports Hallmarking But Questions Sharp Fee Revision

The council said it supported hallmarking as a measure to ensure purity, transparency and consumer protection, but questioned the need for a sharp increase in the fee when hallmarking volumes and geographical coverage had expanded. According to government data cited by the GJC, more than 60 crore gold articles had been hallmarked with HUID between July 2021 and March 2026, while mandatory hallmarking had expanded to 380 districts.

GJC chairman Rajesh Rokde said the industry should be given an explanation for the nearly 67% increase in the per-article charge. He also pointed to BIS enforcement actions concerning alleged fake hallmarking, unauthorised centres and non-compliant jewellery.

The council said its industry feedback indicated concerns over aggressive discounting, commercial inducements and competition among some service providers for hallmarking volumes. It argued that increasing the prescribed fee would not address such issues.

GJC vice-chairman Avinash Gupta said higher compliance costs could widen the economic differential between formal and unauthorised businesses.

The council also highlighted the impact on lightweight jewellery, noting that the fee is charged per article irrespective of weight. It said a uniform Rs 75 fee would therefore have a greater percentage impact on lower-value products.

The GJC has sought a transparent cost study of AHCs, examination of actual charges and discounts, stronger enforcement against fake hallmarking and unauthorised centres, and consultations with jewellers, manufacturers and AHCs before any substantial revision in charges.

Your voice matters. If you have a community story, issue, or inspiring local experience to share, send it to community@fpj.co.in and be a part of the conversation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/