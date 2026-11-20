Gold Adulteration Alert: GJC Flags Alloys Allegedly Used To Increase Gold Weight, Urges Quality Checks And Hallmark Verification | AI Generated Image

Mumbai: The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), the apex body representing the Indian gems and jewellery trade, is in communication with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) over reports that certain materials, commonly referred to as Rhenium- and Iridium-based alloys, are allegedly being used to increase the weight of gold without a proportionate increase in its purity.

GJC said BIS is taking the matter very seriously and maintaining close vigilance. The council has urged jewellers and consumers to report any instances of suspected adulteration, fraudulent activity or malpractice to GJC as well as directly to BIS to enable prompt investigation and necessary action.

Rajesh Rokde, Chairman of GJC, said there was no need for panic, but vigilance remained essential. He stressed that every jeweller must undertake stringent quality control checks on gold procured from manufacturers, wholesalers and suppliers.

"This is to keep consumer service as top priority and not fall prey to lower making charges offers and buy from your trusted jewellers only," said Rokde. He also advised consumers to verify hallmark details through the BIS Care App and insist on GST-paid invoices.

"GJC remains committed to protecting the interests of both the industry and consumers. Any proven case of adulteration or malpractice will be strongly pursued with the appropriate authorities, and strict action should be taken against anyone found manufacturing, supplying or using such materials for fraudulent purposes," Rokde added.

Commenting on the industry's responsibility, Avinash Gupta, Vice Chairman of GJC, said the Indian jewellery industry had built its reputation over generations on trust, transparency and quality. Isolated reports or rumours should not be allowed to undermine consumer confidence in the gems and jewellery sector.

"We encourage all jewellers to strengthen internal quality control processes and ensure complete compliance and transparency with BIS hallmarking regulations. Consumers, on their part, should purchase jewellery only from reputable jewellers, obtain proper invoices and verify hallmark credentials before making a purchase," said Gupta.

GJC said it would continue to work closely with BIS and all stakeholders to ensure that consumer trust in Indian gold remained uncompromised.