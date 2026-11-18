Gold hit a 14-month low as a stronger US dollar and fears of Fed rate hikes drove selling. |

Mumbai: Gold fell for a third straight session on Wednesday, 18 November, hitting its lowest level since September 2025. A stronger US dollar and growing expectations of US interest rate increases weighed on bullion, while silver posted steeper losses in domestic and international markets.

Gold And Silver Prices

International spot gold fell 1.4 percent to USD 3,796.37 an ounce, while spot silver dropped 2.9% to USD 46.01 an ounce.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold declined 2.17 percent to Rs 1,31,313 per 10 grams. Silver fell 3.42 percent to Rs 1,63,900 per kilogram. Platinum and palladium also traded lower, extending losses across precious metals.

Fed Remarks Weigh On Bullion

Gold came under further pressure after Federal Reserve officials signalled that US interest rates might need to rise to bring inflation under control.

Alberto Musalem, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis, said several rate increases might be needed before spring. His remarks reinforced expectations of tighter monetary policy as inflation remained persistent.

Higher interest rates can make gold less attractive because the metal pays no interest. A stronger dollar can also raise the cost of dollar-priced bullion for buyers using other currencies.

Dollar Near 19-Month High

The US dollar hovered near a 19-month high on Wednesday. US economic data and comments from Fed officials supported expectations of higher rates, adding to pressure on gold.

The Japanese yen slipped slightly. Japan’s trade figures showed that exports reached a monthly record in October, helped by strong demand from the semiconductor sector. The Australian dollar remained close to a 10-month low.

Brent Holds Near USD 93

Crude oil prices were steady as investors tracked renewed fighting in West Asia alongside signs that oil supplies could improve.

Brent hovered near $93 a barrel after trading in a range of about $3 on Tuesday. US West Texas Intermediate crude traded above $85 a barrel.

Traders also watched for signs of rising US oil inventories as they assessed the supply outlook. The oil market held steady on Wednesday even as gold and silver extended losses, with precious metals more directly exposed to the stronger dollar and shifting expectations for US monetary policy.

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