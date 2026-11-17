India's Retail Lending Boom |

Mumbai: India's retail credit market recorded strong growth, with the outstanding loan portfolio rising 18.8% year-on-year to ₹185.2 lakh crore as of September 2026, according to a report by CRIF Credit Information Services.

The expansion was driven by gold loans, secured business lending and consumer durable financing, although rising loan delinquencies signalled emerging repayment risks.

Gold Loans Lead Growth

Gold loans emerged as the fastest-growing segment, surging 60.6% to ₹23.3 lakh crore. Secured business loans increased 45.2% to ₹19.6 lakh crore, while consumer durable loans climbed 44.5% to ₹1.3 lakh crore. Housing loans remained the largest category at ₹46.4 lakh crore, accounting for 25.1% of total retail credit.

Bigger Gold Loan Tickets

Gold loan originations by value rose 27.2% to ₹8.15 lakh crore in Q2 FY27, despite a 4.1% decline in loan volumes. The average gold loan ticket size increased 32.7% to ₹2.21 lakh. Loans worth ₹5 lakh and above contributed 40.3% of origination value, while representing approximately 10% of loan volumes. Southern states accounted for over 70% of outstanding gold loans.

Rural Lending Expands

Credit availability strengthened across semi-urban and rural markets, particularly in two-wheeler, consumer durable and gold financing. Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan emerged as important growth markets. Public sector banks increased their share of home loan originations by value to 44.5% in Q2 FY27 from 40% in the preceding quarter. Meanwhile, NBFCs dominated personal and consumer durable loan originations by volume, with respective shares of 92.1% and 90.3%.

Repayment Risks Emerge

The report highlighted rising repayment stress in certain lending categories. Personal loan delinquencies in the 91–180 days overdue category increased to 1.1% in September from 0.8% in June.

Early-stage gold loan delinquencies also rose to 1.3% from 0.9%. These trends indicate that lenders may need to monitor asset quality closely despite robust credit growth.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!