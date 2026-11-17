India's Capex Boom |

Mumbai: India's capital expenditure cycle is witnessing a significant shift, with state governments and private companies emerging as important drivers of investment growth alongside the Centre.

According to an ICICI Securities report, stronger state revenues and increasing private-sector participation are helping broaden India's infrastructure and investment expansion.

States Outpace Centre

State governments recorded 14% growth in capital expenditure during FY27 so far, marginally exceeding the Centre's 13% increase. The trend marks a continuation of the recovery in state-led investment witnessed during FY26.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, central government spending had largely dominated India's capital expenditure growth, while states generally lagged behind. However, the latest figures indicate that states are regaining momentum.

Tax Collections Strengthen

Improved revenue mobilisation has supported the acceleration in state capital expenditure. According to ICICI Securities, state tax revenues increased 14% in FY27 so far, compared with 6% growth in central government tax collections. Stronger collections provide states with additional fiscal capacity to invest in infrastructure, public facilities and other productive assets.

Private Investment Gains Momentum

The report also identified private corporations as emerging contributors to India's expanding capital expenditure cycle. Their growing participation could complement government-led infrastructure development and support broader capital formation. Meanwhile, affluent households have increased investments in real estate since 2021, adding another dimension to domestic investment activity.

Investment Cycle Broadens

Historically, state governments played a substantial role in public investment, often recording stronger capital expenditure growth than the Centre before the pandemic. The Centre subsequently became the primary driver of investment expansion.

With states now accelerating spending and private-sector participation improving, India's capital expenditure cycle is becoming more diversified. The report suggests that this broader investment base could help sustain infrastructure development and economic growth.

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