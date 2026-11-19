N.M. Joshi Marg Police have registered a case against two unidentified men who allegedly cheated a bank employee of his gold chain and ring in Parel | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 19, 2026: In a shocking incident of deception, a 54-year-old bank employee was allegedly cheated out of his gold jewellery by a conman posing as a local political party office-bearer in Parel.

The accused, along with an accomplice, allegedly gained the victim's confidence through a conversation before making away with his gold chain and ring.

Conman Poses As Political Party Leader

According to the FIR, the complainant resides on Fitwala Road in Prabhadevi and works as a clerk at the Central Bank of India’s Parel branch. On November 17, at around 5 pm, after finishing his duty, he was walking home along his usual route via the Prabhadevi railway station bridge.

When he reached the gate of the Euforia building, an unidentified man approached him. The man, who had a saffron-coloured tilak on his forehead, put his arm around the complainant’s neck and asked, “Don't you recognise me?” When the bank employee expressed his inability to identify him, the stranger claimed that he was a political party's local branch president named Patil and that the complainant failed to recognise him because he had shaved off his beard.

The accused continued engaging him in conversation, allegedly taunting him for not visiting him anymore and saying that he had become an influential person.

He then asked the complainant to remove his gold jewellery, comprising a two-tola gold chain featuring a peepal-leaf-shaped Ganesh pendant and a one-and-a-half-tola gold ring featuring a lion design.

Accomplice Helps Gain Victim's Trust

When the complainant resisted, the accused allegedly took the gold chain from his neck and held it in his hand, assuring him that he was not a thief and was acting in his best interest.

The accused subsequently called another unidentified man to join them. When the complainant asked the newcomer about the first man's identity, the latter backed up the claim, addressing him as Patil Saheb and stating that his office was located near the railway station.

The alleged conman then pretended to wrap the complainant's gold chain and ring in a Rs 500 currency note in front of him and placed the bundle inside the complainant's backpack. Claiming that the complainant could visit his office if he needed any assistance, the accused and his accomplice left the spot.

Victim Discovers Jewellery Missing

However, when the complainant became suspicious and checked his bag, he found neither the Rs 500 note nor his gold jewellery. He then realised that he had been duped by the two men.

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Following the incident, the bank employee approached the N.M. Joshi Marg police station and lodged a complaint. Police have registered a case against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation to identify and trace the accused.

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