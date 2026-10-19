Navi Mumbai Police Arrest Man Wanted In 5 Chennai Chain-Snatching, Vehicle Theft Cases From Badlapur

Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Notorious Vehicle Theft Racket, Recovers 17 Motorcycles Worth ₹5.82 Lakh | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: The APMC police have arrested a 34-year-old man wanted in five cases of chain-snatching and two-wheeler theft in Chennai. The accused, identified as Ravi Munnalal Jaiswal, was arrested in Badlapur while the police were tracing him in connection with a vehicle theft case registered at the APMC police station.

Police track accused to Badlapur

“While tracing the accused in a vehicle theft case registered at the APMC police station, we tracked his movements through technical inputs and received information that he would be visiting Badlapur. A team laid a trap with the assistance of local police and apprehended him,” said a police official.

Jaiswal was allegedly evading arrest by concealing his identity and staying outside Maharashtra. During questioning, he confessed to his involvement in the vehicle theft case registered at the APMC police station, following which he was arrested.

Five criminal cases in Chennai

Further investigation revealed that Jaiswal was wanted in four chain-snatching cases and one two-wheeler theft case registered at different police stations in Chennai. The chain-snatching cases were registered at the Maduravoyal, Sholavaram, Poonamallee and Muthapudupet crime police stations under Section 304(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The two-wheeler theft case was registered at the Nazarethpet Crime Police Station under Section 303(2) of the BNS.

Previous NDPS cases uncovered

The police also found that three cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act had previously been registered against Jaiswal. These include cases registered at Neral police station in 2022, Hill Line police station in 2023 and a police station in Hyderabad in 2025.

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APMC crime detection team leads operation

The operation was carried out by the APMC police station's crime detection team under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Abasaheb Patil, with Assistant Police Inspectors Amit Shelar and Nilesh Patil participating in the operation.

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