'Falling Debris Endangering Commuters': Residents Of Mumbai's Lokhandwala Flag Safety Concerns At Redevelopment Site

Residents in Lokhandwala expressed safety concerns about demolition work being carried out at a redevelopment site. |

Residents of the Lokhandwala area in Andheri West on Monday expressed safety concerns at the site of the demolition of a private building, saying that falling debris was endangering the lives of passers-by.

The Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizen's Association said that the demolition work was being carried out as part of a redevelopment project by city-based firm DGS Developers. The forum said that debris was falling in a dangerous manner, endangering the lives of commuters and pedestrians.

A video posted by the association showed thick smoke rising from the building site.

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The local ward office of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation responded to the post and said: "We understand your concern. We have conveyed your complaint to the concerned department."

Pollution complaint

Last week, the Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens' Association had complained to the municipal corporation and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, highlighting dust pollution due to the demolition work. The association had reportedly urged the authorities to ensure that the developer put in place appropriate dust-suppression measures.

A local resident, Ilyas Qureshi, was quoted as saying by Mid Day that while the locals were not opposed to the building being redeveloped, they demanded that water should be sprinkled regularly during the demolition process.

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