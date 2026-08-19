 Mumbai Building Safety Scare: Plaster Collapses At 30-Year-Old Kausa Building, Raising Concerns For 100 Residents
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Mumbai Building Safety Scare: Plaster Collapses At 30-Year-Old Kausa Building, Raising Concerns For 100 Residents

Plaster collapsed from the 30-year-old Nadkar Complex in Tanwar Nagar, Kausa, Mumbra, on August 18, sparking panic among nearly 100 residents. No injuries were reported. A TMC inspection found cracks in the walls and supporting columns. The building, housing 17 flats and 14 shops, has been classified under C-3, with authorities directing owners to undertake immediate structural repairs.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Wednesday, August 19, 2026, 04:28 PM IST
Mumbai Building Safety Scare: Plaster Collapses At 30-Year-Old Kausa Building, Raising Concerns For 100 Residents
Mumbai Building Safety Scare: Plaster Collapses At 30-Year-Old Kausa Building, Raising Concerns For 100 Residents | File photo

Thane: Panic gripped the Tanwar Nagar area of Kausa, Mumbra of Thane district after the plaster of a 30-year-old building suddenly collapsed on Tuesday evening, August 18. Though no injuries were reported, the incident has raised severe safety concerns for nearly 100 residents living on the premises.

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The structural incident occurred at the four-story (Ground + 4) Nadkar Complex, located opposite Eden Park in Tanwar Nagar. Following the plaster collapse, an inspection revealed visible cracks across the building's walls and supporting columns, leaving other portions of the structure in a precarious condition. The building houses 17 residential flats and 14 commercial shops.

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Upon receiving information, engineers from the construction department alongside staff from the Mumbra Ward Committee Disaster Management Cell rushed to the spot with a pickup vehicle to assess the damage. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries occurred during the mishap.

Civic authorities noted that the structure falls under the C-3 category, which classifies it as a building requiring minor repairs while remaining occupied. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has issued official notices instructing property owners to execute immediate structural repairs. Further necessary action will be overseen by the Mumbra Ward Committee and the municipal construction department.

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