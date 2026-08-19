Congress Alleges KDMC Approved Gandhari Building Plan On Notarised Document, Demands FIR And Probe |

Kalyan: The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation's (KDMC) Town Planning Department has come under scrutiny after the Congress alleged that a building plan in the Gandhari area was approved solely on the basis of a notarised document rather than a registered development agreement.

The allegations, levelled by Congress group leader Kanchan Kulkarni, have triggered fresh controversy over the functioning of the civic body's Town Planning Department and raised questions about the approval process adopted by municipal authorities.

Congress Questions Validity Of Development Rights Transfer

According to the Congress, the disputed case pertains to a parcel of land owned by complainant Gopal Shankar Vayale, a resident of Vayalenagar.

Kulkarni alleged that in 1995, Vayale granted development rights over his land to Johar Hasan Jhojwala. However, the Congress has claimed that the agreement between the two parties was never formally registered.

The party has questioned how a construction proposal could receive municipal approval on the basis of a document that had only been notarised and not legally registered.

Party Alleges Fraud Against Farmer, Seeks Strict Action

This is a case of fraud against a poor farmer Kulkarni alleged, while demanding strict action against those responsible.

The Congress leader further called for the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the builder and any officials found guilty during the investigation. The party has also demanded the immediate demolition of the structure, which it has described as an illegal construction.

KDMC Places Construction Permission On Hold

The controversy has reportedly created a stir within the KDMC headquarters, prompting the Town Planning Department to initiate preliminary action.

According to municipal officials, the department has begun the process of removing the builder's name from the construction permission granted for the project. In addition, the development permission has been placed on hold until further orders.

Town Planner Confirms Action Over Unregistered Document

Town Planner Santosh Doiphode confirmed that the department had taken cognisance of the issue.

Since the document was not registered, the builder's name has been removed. The construction permission has also been temporarily suspended Doiphode said.

The incident has once again brought the functioning of the KDMC's Town Planning Department under the spotlight.

Previous Missing File Case Adds To Department’s Controversies

The controversy has also revived memories of another high-profile case involving the disappearance of files related to an allegedly illegal structure known as "Maryam Tower" from the same department last year.

In that case, municipal officials Surendra Tengale and Santosh Doiphode had lodged a complaint with the Bazarpeth Police Station after the files associated with the building reportedly went missing.

However, despite the complaint, the alleged conspiracy behind the disappearance of the documents has not yet been uncovered.

Citing the previous incident, Congress leaders have questioned the transparency and accountability of the Town Planning Department and have demanded a comprehensive investigation into the latest controversy.

The party has reiterated its demand for criminal proceedings against both the builder and any municipal officials found to have violated established procedures while granting construction approval.

The latest allegations have once again raised concerns about documentation, verification procedures and regulatory oversight in the approval of development projects within the KDMC limits.

While the municipal administration has initiated action by suspending the permission and beginning the process of removing the builder's name from the project records, the controversy is expected to intensify as demands for a detailed investigation continue to grow.

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