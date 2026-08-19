150-200-Year-Old Structure Found In Navi Mumbai MIDC Area, Activists Demand Immediate Heritage Protection |

A two-room historical structure, believed to be around 150 to 200 years old, has been identified in the Khairane-Mahape MIDC area, potentially offering clues to Navi Mumbai’s pre-modern history.

Exact Age And Purpose To Be Determined Through Further Study

The structure was recently inspected by representatives of the Archaeology Department after it was brought to the authorities’ attention by Sanket Narayan Doke, president of Navi Mumbai Vikas Adhishthan.

During the preliminary inspection, officials observed a two-room structure and indicated that it could be at least 150 to 200 years old. However, its exact age, purpose and historical significance can only be established through detailed archaeological investigation and research.

The discovery has generated interest as historical remains predating the development of modern Navi Mumbai are relatively limited. Apart from the Belapur Fort, the city is better known for its post-development history, making the identification of an older structure significant, Doke said.

Activists Say Structure Could Become Important Heritage Landmark

“Finding such a historical structure in Navi Mumbai after the Belapur Fort is extremely important. Until now, the modern history of Navi Mumbai has been more familiar to us and to the younger generation. We now have a structure in our own neighbourhood that could bear testimony to the city’s ancient history. If preserved, citizens will be able to see and understand this heritage and pass it on to future generations,” Doke said.

Private MIDC Plot Raises Concerns Over Possible Damage

According to Doke, the structure is currently located within a private company’s plot in the MIDC area. He expressed concern that construction or other development activity could potentially damage or destroy the structure if it is not protected immediately.

The Navi Mumbai Vikas Adhishthan has demanded that the structure be protected and conserved immediately, followed by a detailed archaeological study to establish its historical significance. It has also sought measures to eventually make the site accessible to citizens as a heritage location.

To press for these demands, Doke will lead a protest outside the MIDC office on August 19. The organisation said the agitation would seek the administration’s immediate intervention to protect the suspected historical heritage.

“We will not allow this piece of history to be ignored and destroyed. The administration must take immediate steps to protect the structure,” Doke said.

The organisation has also appealed to citizens to support efforts to preserve what could potentially become an important part of Navi Mumbai’s historical heritage.

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