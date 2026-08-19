KDMC Hoarding Probe Finds Nearly 400 Illegal Structures, Civic Body Faces ₹60 Crore Revenue Loss Over Tender Lapses |

Kalyan: Nearly 400 of the 600 hoardings installed across the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) limits have been found to be unauthorized, while the civic body is estimated to have suffered a revenue loss of ₹50–60 crore due to the absence of a competitive tendering process for hoarding contracts since 2014.

No Fresh Tender For Hoarding Contracts In Over A Decade

The findings have emerged from an inquiry conducted by the ad hoc committee constituted by the municipal corporation to examine issues related to outdoor advertising and the management of hoardings across the city.

According to information presented before the committee, the KDMC's Property Department has not carried out a fresh tendering process for the installation and operation of hoardings for more than a decade. Instead, contracts awarded to existing agencies were repeatedly renewed and extended.

KDMC Could Have Earned ₹10–15 Crore Annually, Says Committee

Committee Chairman and Corporator Deepesh Mhatre said the lack of a transparent and competitive bidding process over the past 13 years had resulted in significant financial losses for the municipal corporation.

The civic body should have generated annual revenue of approximately ₹10–15 crore through hoarding advertisements. However, KDMC is currently earning only around ₹4 crore annually from this source Mhatre said.

Illegal Hoardings Found Across Prime Locations

The committee's investigation revealed that unauthorized LED displays and billboard-like structures had occupied several prime locations across Kalyan, Dombivli and Titwala. Major roads, busy intersections and areas surrounding railway stations have been extensively encroached upon by unauthorized hoardings, affecting both urban aesthetics and municipal revenue.

Actual Number Of Illegal Hoardings Higher Than Initial Estimate

During the inquiry, the Property Department informed the committee that around 200 hoardings were unauthorized. However, subsequent assessments indicated that the actual number of illegal structures had increased to nearly 400, accounting for almost two-thirds of all hoardings within KDMC limits.

Operators Allegedly Expanded Hoardings Beyond Approved Limits

The committee also uncovered several irregularities in the approval process.

According to officials, more than 100 hoarding operators had obtained municipal permission to install 100-square-foot advertising structures. However, field inspections revealed that many operators had erected 200-square-foot hoardings without informing the civic administration.

The committee questioned how unauthorized structures continued to occupy high-value advertising locations for years without attracting administrative scrutiny.

It also raised concerns over the beneficiaries of the substantial revenue generated through these prime advertising spaces.

KDMC Begins Survey And Recovery Action Against Illegal Structures

To address the issue, the civic administration has initiated a ward-level survey to identify and classify all authorized and unauthorized hoardings.

Municipal authorities have also decided to recover outstanding dues and collect pending fees from operators of illegal hoardings. Simultaneously, the administration has begun the tendering process for the demolition of unauthorized structures.

According to officials, the cost of demolishing a single hoarding is estimated at around ₹2 lakh. To reduce the financial burden on the civic body, the committee has proposed allowing contractors to dismantle the structures and recover their expenses through the sale of scrap materials obtained during the demolition process.

Only 30 Operators Seek Regularisation Of Illegal Hoardings

KDMC has also offered hoarding operators an opportunity to regularize unauthorized structures by paying the prescribed fees. However, of the nearly 400 unauthorized hoardings identified, only 30 operators have approached the municipal corporation for regularization, Mhatre said.

Deputy Commissioner Vandana Gulve confirmed that action would be taken against all illegal hoardings within the municipal limits.

"The ad hoc committee has already taken a decision in this regard, and the tendering process has been initiated. The matter will be placed before the Standing Committee and the General Body, following which the administration will proceed according to the directions issued," Gulve said.

The committee has emphasized that strengthening the regulation of outdoor advertising and ensuring transparent tendering could substantially increase municipal revenue while improving urban planning and administrative accountability across the KDMC region.

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