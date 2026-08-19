Maharashtra Plans To Bring Swiggy, Zomato And Quick-Commerce Platforms Under Bike-Taxi Rules, But Legal Hurdles Remain | Representative Image

Maharashtra is considering bringing food delivery and quick-commerce platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, Amazon and Flipkart under the Maharashtra Bike-Taxi Rules, 2025, but the proposal could face legal hurdles as several low-powered electric vehicles used by delivery riders may fall outside the definition of a motor vehicle under Central law.

Proposal Under Review By Law And Judiciary Department

The proposal emerged after discussions on bike-taxi operations during the monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and is currently before the state’s Law and Judiciary Department for scrutiny. The proposed amendments include listing unique licence identification numbers issued by the concerned state or regional transport authority, along with requirements relating to electric vehicles, driver verification and welfare fund contributions.

Transport Minister Seeks Regulatory Framework For Delivery Riders

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said the state wants delivery service providers to be covered by the framework.

“We would ideally like the rules to extend to all delivery service providers because such bikes ply on the roads without adhering to any regulatory norms. However, this change cannot be made unless the Centre changes the legislation for the entire country,” Sarnaik told.

Existing Rules Allow Only Electric Bike-Taxi Operations

The 2025 rules allow only electric two-wheelers to operate as bike taxis. Aggregators must maintain at least 50 Maharashtra-registered electric bikes, while drivers require commercial licences, PSV badges, police verification and periodic health and fitness checks.

However, legal experts have raised questions over applying these rules to delivery vehicles. Under Section 2(28) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, read with the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, certain battery-operated vehicles with power below 250 watts and speeds below 25 kmph are exempt from registration and licensing requirements. Officials said many delivery vehicles fall within these specifications.The proposal has also worried delivery riders who use private motorcycles and work part-time. They fear mandatory electrification and additional compliance could increase costs.

The amendments will have to clear legal scrutiny and remain within the framework of Central motor vehicle laws before Maharashtra can bring delivery and e-commerce platforms under the bike-taxi rules.

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