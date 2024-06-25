'Is Groww A Scammer?': Netizens Raise Concern After Accusations of Fraud

Investing and trading in general is a sensitive paradigm, and by design, it involves a lot of risk. But the risk or any ominous development should not be a problem with the very platform where trade is carried out.
Groww has come under some pressure from netizens, with many asking questions about the company's ways and rectitude at large.
In a recent development, an investor's kin took to social media to level accusations of fraud against the platform. He accused Groww to Next Billion technology of not investing in a particular mutual fund after being provided with the required sum from the investor.
As the day progressed, the air around the issue was cleared, and Groww came out with a clarification saying the issue had been resolved.
This, however, does not appear to have helped the platform a lot, as it appears to have created an air of mistrust and anxiety around the platform and safety. Groww was trending on X, formerly Twitter, with many users alleging similar experiences.
It is interesting to note that all of the aforementioned users have used the recent posts as a means to raise their rightful concerns about the matter. According to Groww, the issue has been resolved.
Some users on another social media platform also appear to be underscoring the matter of investor security. Few of them even recounted their own experiences anonymously.
It is to be noted that these alleged undesired experiences cannot be verified. These developments come right at the back of the developments surrounding an alleged scam with Quant Mutual Fund, leaving more room for perplexity.
Given the circumstances, the regulatory bodies, along with platforms like Groww and its competitors, should allay the fears of investors, who may be concerned about their investments. This would make the system more robust and safer, allowing it to expand to more people and grow in the bargain.