 'I Thought It Was Cool': Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath Says He Wanted To Adopt A Child
In a recent development, another comment from Kamath has surfaced. According to this comment, Kamath, who had previously rejected the need for marriage and kids, now claims, that at one point he wanted to adopt a child.

G R MukeshUpdated: Friday, May 24, 2024, 12:15 PM IST
article-image
Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha. | Twitter

Nikhil Kamath, the co-founder of Zerodha, has made it a habit of advertently or inadvertently garnering traction online through his comments. In the recent past, his old comments on inheritance tax and later his relatively new comments on marriage and kids also garnered some reactions.

Previously, Kamath had said that marriage is not something he would be interested in, and one does not need marriage or kids to establish a legacy. In fact, Kamath said that this is a societal norm that is established, wherein individuals are pressured into believing that they cannot sustain on their own. Kamath had also said that he does not spend 18 years of his life babysitting.

Kamath, in those comments, also underscored the importance of isolation and according to him, greater productivity can be achieved in isolation.

