Infosys Foundation collaborates with Karnataka Health Department to advance maternal and child healthcare

Infosys Foundation, CSR arm of Infosys, today announced the inauguration of a 100-bed maternity and child care hospital in Kanakapura Taluk, Ramanagara District of Karnataka in collaboration with the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services, Karnataka, via an exchange filing.

Through this collaboration, the erstwhile Government Maternity Hospital in Kanakapura Taluk has been rebuilt and the new hospital has facilities including oxygen and medical gas pipelines, a sophisticated fire protection alarm system, meticulously designed electrical and plumbing work, an HVAC system and underground water reservoir.

This initiative aims to provide quality maternity and childcare to help the underprivileged, advancing the Foundation’s commitment towards rural development, and to provide better health infrastructure for the benefit of the society.

Previously, Infosys Foundation launched the Shree Sharadadevi Mobile Eye Hospital, a first-of-its-kind fully equipped mobile eye hospital to serve people residing in remote villages in Karnataka.

The initiative was aimed at providing quality eye care to over 5 lakh people, including children and students, in collaboration with Sri Ramakrishna Sevashrama.

The Foundation also supported the development of a new 350-bed hospital block, ‘Infosys Foundation Block’, within the Jayadeva Hospital premises, in Bengaluru, to provide quality cardiac care for underprivileged patients.

“This initiative will not only address the medical needs of new mothers and their children but will also provide continued support in ensuring that they have access to affordable, quality healthcare”, said Dr. K. Sudhakar, Health Minister, Government of Karnataka.

Sunil Kumar Dhareshwar, Trustee, Infosys Foundation, said, “To address the multi-fold increase in the number of women patients from the surrounding villages in the Kanakapura Taluk, we were able to establish this hospital in a timely manner through our valued association with the Health Department of Karnataka.”

