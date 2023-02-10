ICICI Bank announces allotment of 7,67,168 equity shares | Image: ICICI Bank (Representative)

ICICI Bank Limited has announced that the bank has allotted 767,168 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each on February 10, 2023, via an exchange filing.

The issue is under the Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS) of the bank.

