IndiGo announces allotment of 72,311 equity shares | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

IndiGo announced the company has the allotment of 72,311 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each, to those grantees who had exercised their options under the lnterGlobe Aviation Limited - Employees Stock Option Scheme, 2015, via an exchange filing.

The disclosure is pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The details of the said allotment are given below:

Date of allotment - February 02, 2023

Total amount for which the securities were allotted- Rs 5,53, 17,915

Paid up share capital post allotment- Rs. 3,855,470,990 divided into 385,547,099 equity shares of Rs.10 each.

Read Also Nykaa announces allotment of 17,58,600 equity shares

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)