Nykaa announces allotment of 17,58,600 equity shares | Image: Nykaa (Representative)

Nykaa announced that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited allotted 17,58,600 equity shares of face value Re 1 each towards the exercise of vested Employee Stock Options under Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2017 (ESOS 2017), via an exchange filing.

The disclosure is pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with Regulation 10(c) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021, on February 07, 2023.

The equity shares so allotted under ESOS 2017, shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company in all respects including dividend.

Consequent to the above allotment, the paid-up share capital of the company stands increased to Rs. 2,85,11,31,030 from Rs. 2,84,93,72,430.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)