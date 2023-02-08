e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNykaa announces allotment of 17,58,600 equity shares

Nykaa announces allotment of 17,58,600 equity shares

Consequent to the above allotment, the paid-up share capital of the company stands increased to Rs. 2,85,11,31,030 from Rs. 2,84,93,72,430

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 08, 2023, 02:45 PM IST
article-image
Nykaa announces allotment of 17,58,600 equity shares | Image: Nykaa (Representative)
Follow us on

Nykaa announced that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited allotted 17,58,600 equity shares of face value Re 1 each towards the exercise of vested Employee Stock Options under Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2017 (ESOS 2017), via an exchange filing.

The disclosure is pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with Regulation 10(c) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021, on February 07, 2023.

The equity shares so allotted under ESOS 2017, shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company in all respects including dividend.

Consequent to the above allotment, the paid-up share capital of the company stands increased to Rs. 2,85,11,31,030 from Rs. 2,84,93,72,430.

Read Also
Aditya Birla's UltraTech Cement allots 3,140 equity shares
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Introducing Infosys Equinox Studio: cloud native, low-code solution delivering hyper-personalized...

Introducing Infosys Equinox Studio: cloud native, low-code solution delivering hyper-personalized...

Closing Bell: Indices end higher; Sensex gains 377 points, Nifty at 17862

Closing Bell: Indices end higher; Sensex gains 377 points, Nifty at 17862

Airtel announces strategic partnership with Vultr to deliver cloud solutions to enterprises

Airtel announces strategic partnership with Vultr to deliver cloud solutions to enterprises

Explained: How GVK had to sell Mumbai airport to Adani after initial resistance

Explained: How GVK had to sell Mumbai airport to Adani after initial resistance

Ikea India drops prices on select articles by 16-39%

Ikea India drops prices on select articles by 16-39%