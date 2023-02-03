Aditya Birla's UltraTech Cement allots 3,140 equity shares | Image: UltraTech (Representative)

Aditya Birla's UltraTech Cement Limited announced that the Nomination, Remuneration, and Compensation Committee has allotted 3,140 equity shares of Rs 10 each, via an exchange filing.

The equity shares are allotted to to Option Grantees upon exercise of stock options under the company’s Employee Stock Option Scheme.

On allotment, the equity share capital of the company stands increased to 28,86,82,585 equity shares of Rs 10/- each aggregating to Rs 2,88,68,25,850.

