YES Bank hikes MCLR by 5 bps across tenures

After the revision, the bank's lending rates are in the range of 8.40-9.90%

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 03, 2023, 12:01 PM IST
article-image
YES Bank hikes MCLR by 5 bps across tenures | Image: YES Bank (Representative)
YES Bank has hiked its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates by five basis points across tenures, according to a release by the bank.

After the revision, the bank's lending rates are in the range of 8.40-9.90%.

Banks must assess their lending rates monthly in accordance with Reserve Bank of India regulations based on the marginal cost of funds.

The shares of YES Bank traded 3.3% lower at ₹16.30 on NSE, at 11:00 IST.

article-image

