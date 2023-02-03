YES Bank hikes MCLR by 5 bps across tenures | Image: YES Bank (Representative)

YES Bank has hiked its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates by five basis points across tenures, according to a release by the bank.

After the revision, the bank's lending rates are in the range of 8.40-9.90%.

Banks must assess their lending rates monthly in accordance with Reserve Bank of India regulations based on the marginal cost of funds.

The shares of YES Bank traded 3.3% lower at ₹16.30 on NSE, at 11:00 IST.

