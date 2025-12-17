 Cyclone Ditwah Causes ₹75 Billion Damage In Sri Lanka; Roads, Bridges, Power, & Water Infrastructure Hit
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCyclone Ditwah Causes ₹75 Billion Damage In Sri Lanka; Roads, Bridges, Power, & Water Infrastructure Hit

Cyclone Ditwah Causes ₹75 Billion Damage In Sri Lanka; Roads, Bridges, Power, & Water Infrastructure Hit

Sri Lanka’s Road Development Authority reported losses of nearly Rs 75 billion from Cyclone Ditwah, with total rehabilitation costs estimated at Rs 190 billion for 316 roads and 40 bridges. The Ceylon Electricity Board, Lanka Electricity Company, and National Water Supply Board also suffered losses. Funding for reconstruction is expected from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 10:15 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Colombo: Sri Lanka's Road Development Authority has incurred a loss of nearly Rs 75 billion due to the destruction of roads and bridges caused by the devastating Cyclone Ditwah, a parliamentary oversight committee was told on Tuesday.

Furthermore, the officials stated that when taking into account the additional rehabilitation work required to restore the destroyed roads and bridges fully, it has been estimated that a sum of approximately Rs 190 billion will be required for this purpose, the Department of Communications of Parliament said in a statement.

Read Also
'Have Some Shame': Pakistan Sends 1-Year-Old Expired Products As Relief Aid To Sri Lanka; Netizens...
article-image

It was pointed out that some 316 roads and 40 bridges under the purview of the Road Development Authority have been damaged. The officials informed the committee that they expect to secure a loan of Rs 2 billion from the World Bank, and that funds required to carry out this rehabilitation work are also expected to be secured from several other institutions.

The state power entity, Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), informed the committee that the Board had incurred an estimated loss of approximately Rs 20 billion due to the disaster situation. The CEB will also secure a loan from the World Bank. In addition, the loss incurred by the Lanka Electricity Company (Pvt) Ltd has been estimated to be Rs 252 million due to the disaster situation. The National Water Supply and Drainage Board has incurred an estimated loss of approximately Rs 5.6 billion due to the disaster situation.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Equity Markets Hit Record Highs in November, Outperform Global Peers On Strong Domestic Growth & Low Inflation
Indian Equity Markets Hit Record Highs in November, Outperform Global Peers On Strong Domestic Growth & Low Inflation
Karnataka SSLC Preparatory Exam 2026 Schedule Released At kseab.karnataka.gov.in; Check Dates, Timings And Complete Subject-wise Timetable
Karnataka SSLC Preparatory Exam 2026 Schedule Released At kseab.karnataka.gov.in; Check Dates, Timings And Complete Subject-wise Timetable
Over 1.16 Lakh Retail Sellers Go Live On ONDC Across 630 Cities & Towns: Govt
Over 1.16 Lakh Retail Sellers Go Live On ONDC Across 630 Cities & Towns: Govt
Supreme Court Seeks CBI Update On Investigation Into Defsys Solution Linked To AgustaWestland Scam
Supreme Court Seeks CBI Update On Investigation Into Defsys Solution Linked To AgustaWestland Scam

Officials told the committee that 156 water supply schemes of the National Water Supply and Drainage Board were damaged, and that all of them have now been restored after carrying out maintenance work. The Water Board envisages a grant from the Asian Development Bank for reconstruction.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Equity Markets Hit Record Highs in November, Outperform Global Peers On Strong Domestic...

Indian Equity Markets Hit Record Highs in November, Outperform Global Peers On Strong Domestic...

Supreme Court Seeks CBI Update On Investigation Into Defsys Solution Linked To AgustaWestland Scam

Supreme Court Seeks CBI Update On Investigation Into Defsys Solution Linked To AgustaWestland Scam

Rupee Volatile In Early Trade As Crude Oil Support Offsets India-US Trade Uncertainty & Foreign Fund...

Rupee Volatile In Early Trade As Crude Oil Support Offsets India-US Trade Uncertainty & Foreign Fund...

Silver Surges To Record High, Jumping Over 4% As Rate-Cut Hopes & Geopolitical Tensions Boost Rally

Silver Surges To Record High, Jumping Over 4% As Rate-Cut Hopes & Geopolitical Tensions Boost Rally

Cyclone Ditwah Causes ₹75 Billion Damage In Sri Lanka; Roads, Bridges, Power, & Water...

Cyclone Ditwah Causes ₹75 Billion Damage In Sri Lanka; Roads, Bridges, Power, & Water...