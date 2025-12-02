'Have Some Shame': Pakistan Sends 1-Year-Old Expired Products As Relief Aid To Sri Lanka; Netizens Point Out Major Blunder | X @PakinSriLanka

A major controversy erupted on Tuesday after images circulating on social media alleged that Pakistan dispatched expired products to Sri Lanka as part of a humanitarian relief consignment meant for families affected by Cyclone Ditwah. The photos, widely shared on X, show yellow aid packets bearing both Pakistani and Sri Lankan flags. Several users pointed out what they claim to be an expiry date of October 2024 printed on the packaging, sparking wide criticism and disbelief.

The shipment from Islamabad reportedly included food packets, milk, drinking water, medical supplies, and other essential relief items. It was sent as emergency assistance after Sri Lanka’s recent landslides and floods devastated multiple regions.

Always standing together! 🇵🇰❤️🇱🇰

Relief packages from Pakistan have been successfully delivered to assist our brothers and sisters affected by the recent floods in Sri Lanka which signifies our unwavering solidarity.

PAKISTAN STANDS WITH SRI LANKA TODAY AND ALWAYS.

#FloodRelief pic.twitter.com/rMhMwUhEA8 — Pakistan High Commission Sri Lanka (@PakinSriLanka) November 30, 2025

Earlier, the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo had shared images of the relief consignment being handed over, emphasising that the supplies were intended to support cyclone-affected families.

The post read, "Relief packages from Pakistan have been successfully delivered to assist our brothers and sisters affected by the recent floods in Sri Lanka, which signifies our unwavering solidarity. PAKISTAN STANDS WITH SRI LANKA TODAY AND ALWAYS."

However, upon inspection, officials in Sri Lanka’s disaster management and foreign affairs departments reportedly found that several items were either expired or unusable, a discovery termed a “serious concern.

However, as soon as the alleged expiry-date photos began circulating online, netizens slammed the Pakistani authorities. One user wrote, "Expired Material, Have some shame."

Another user wrote, "Expired milk powder & flour. Bro, even your charity needs charity."

As of now, Pakistani authorities have not issued any official statement addressing the allegations or clarifying whether the dates were misread, misprinted, or applicable only to specific items. Sri Lankan authorities, too, have not confirmed whether any expired products were distributed or withheld.