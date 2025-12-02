VIDEO: 40-Year-Old Semi-Naked Content Creator Suffers Severe Burns After Fire Stunt For Reel Goes Horribly Wrong In Bangladesh | Instagram @amarbanglaremati

A 40-year-old Bangladeshi content creator, Al Amin from Gauripur, is battling for his life after a fire stunt meant for a social media reel went disastrously wrong. He is currently admitted in critical condition at the burn unit of BIRDEM Hospital in Dhaka.

The incident took place on Friday at an artificial reservoir near the Dariyapur brickfield area, where Al Amin was attempting to film a dramatic fire sequence, and can be seen semi-naked in the viral video. According to witnesses, he planned to pour petrol over the water surface and ignite it while partially immersed, intending to create a visually striking effect for his reel. However, an excessive amount of petrol caused the flames to erupt uncontrollably, engulfing him in seconds.

WATCH VIDEO:

Video clips from the scene show Al Amin, semi-naked and visibly panicked, leaping into the reservoir in an attempt to douse the flames. Despite this, a large portion of his skin had already suffered severe burns. His production assistants estimate that 35%–40% of his body has been affected.

Locals immediately rushed to rescue him and transported him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital. As his condition deteriorated, doctors referred him to the specialized burn unit at BIRDEM Hospital, where he remains in the Critical Care Unit (CCU) under constant observation.

Content analyst Azad Hossain Jony confirmed that doctors are doing everything possible to stabilize him. His longtime assistant, Subal Chandra Adhikari, has urged people across Bangladesh to pray for his recovery.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns over the growing trend of dangerous stunts performed for social media content, often without safety measures or professional supervision.

