Wipro announces allotment of 1,76,913 equity shares | Image: Wipro (Representative)

Wipro has announced that the company has allotted a total of 1,76,913 equity shares under the company's Restricted Stock Unit Plan, via an exchange filing.

The company allots 1,73,448 equity shares under the ADS Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2004 and 3,465 equity shares under the Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2007 on January 30, 2023.

The issue is pursuant to the exercise of the company's ESOPs.

