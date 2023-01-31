Federal Bank allots 1,57,710 equity shares to employees as stock option | Image: Federal Bank (Representative)

Federal Bank Limited has announced the allotment of equity shares on the exercise of stock options pursuant to the Employee Stock Option Scheme, via an exchange filing.

The issue is as approved by the Nomination, Remuneration, Ethics and Compensation Committee, and the following allotments have been made after payment of money by the allottees:

1. Allotment of 5,750 (Five thousand seven hundred fifty only) Equity Shares with face value of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank to the Option Grantees upon exercise of stock options under ESOS 2010 Scheme on January 31, 2023.

2. Allotment of 1,51,960 (One lakh fifty one thousand and nine hundred sixty only) Equity Shares with face value of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank to the Option Grantees upon exercise of stock options under ESOS 2017 Scheme on January 31, 2023.

