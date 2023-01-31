e-Paper Get App
Airtel 5G Plus now live in 3 cities of Telangana

No SIM change needed; existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled. Existing data plans will work on 5G until roll-out is complete

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 01:44 PM IST
Airtel 5G Plus now live in 3 cities of Telangana | Image: Airtel (Representative)
Bharti Airtel, telecommunications services provider, today announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in Warangal and Karimnagar, via an exchange filing.

Airtel's 5G services are already live in Hyderabad. Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.

Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread.

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following places in these cities.

Airtel will augment its network making its services available across these cities in due course of time.

Commenting on the launch, Shivan Bhargava, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Warangal and Karimnagar in addition to Hyderabad. Airtel customers in Warangal and Karimnagar can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

