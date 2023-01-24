Airtel 5G Plus now live in 5 cities of Tamil Nadu | Image: Airtel (Representative)

Bharti Airtel, telecommunications services provider, today announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in Coimbatore, Madurai, Hosur, and Trichy, via an exchange filing.

Airtel’s 5G services are already live in Chennai.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.

Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread.

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following places in Madurai, Coimbatore, Trichy, and Hosur.

Read Also Airtel 5G Plus now live in 5 cities of Delhi NCR

The company will augment its network in due course of time, making its services available across many other locations in these cities.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Tripathi, CEO - Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Bharti Airtel said, "I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Coimbatore, Madurai, Hosur, Trichy in addition to Chennai. Airtel customers in these five cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds."

"We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more."