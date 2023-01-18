Airtel 5G Plus now live in 5 cities of Delhi NCR | Image: Airtel (Representative)

Bharti Airtel, telecommunications services provider, today announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in NCR (national capital region) cities of Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad, via an exchange filing.

Airtel's 5G services are already live in Delhi and Gurugram.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.

Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread.

The company will augment its network making its services available across many other locations in these cities in due course of time.

Nidhi Lauria, CEO Delhi - NCR, said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad in addition to Delhi and Gurugram. Airtel customers in these cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

