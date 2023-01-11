e-Paper Get App
Airtel launches 5G Plus services in Kochi

No SIM change needed; existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled. Existing data plans will work on 5G until roll-out is complete

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
Airtel launches 5G Plus services in Kochi | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
Bharti Airtel, telecommunications services provider, today announced the launch of its cutting-edge 5G services in Kochi, via an exchange filing.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.

Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread.

article-image

Currently operational at Kadavanthara, Panampilly Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, Kaloor, Kacheripady, Elamakkara, Ernakulam Town Hall, Ernakulam KSRTC Junction, MG Road/Maharaja’s College Grounds, Edapally, Palarivattom NH, Vyttila, Chilavanur, Thoppumpady, Ravipuram and a few other locations.

Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Gupta COO, Bharti Airtel, Kerala said, “We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

