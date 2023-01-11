Airtel launches 5G Plus services in Kochi

Bharti Airtel, telecommunications services provider, today announced the launch of its cutting-edge 5G services in Kochi, via an exchange filing.
Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.
Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread.
Currently operational at Kadavanthara, Panampilly Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, Kaloor, Kacheripady, Elamakkara, Ernakulam Town Hall, Ernakulam KSRTC Junction, MG Road/Maharaja’s College Grounds, Edapally, Palarivattom NH, Vyttila, Chilavanur, Thoppumpady, Ravipuram and a few other locations.
Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time.
Commenting on the launch, Amit Gupta COO, Bharti Airtel, Kerala said, “We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)