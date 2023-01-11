Airtel launches 5G Plus services in Kochi | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Bharti Airtel, telecommunications services provider, today announced the launch of its cutting-edge 5G services in Kochi, via an exchange filing.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.

Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread.

Read Also BSNL to start 5G services in 2024: Union Telecom Minister

Currently operational at Kadavanthara, Panampilly Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, Kaloor, Kacheripady, Elamakkara, Ernakulam Town Hall, Ernakulam KSRTC Junction, MG Road/Maharaja’s College Grounds, Edapally, Palarivattom NH, Vyttila, Chilavanur, Thoppumpady, Ravipuram and a few other locations.

Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Gupta COO, Bharti Airtel, Kerala said, “We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

Read Also Airtel 5G Plus now live in 4 cities of Haryana