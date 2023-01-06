Airtel 5G Plus now live in 4 cities of Haryana | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Bharti Airtel, telecommunications services provider, today announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in Hissar and Rohtak, via an exchange filing.

Airtel’s 5G services are already live in Gurugram and Panipat. Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.

Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread.

Currently operational at Baba Mastnath University, Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Model Town, Medical More, Ashoka Complex, Chotu Ram Chowk, DLF Residential Area, Gandhi Camp, Prem Nagar, Babra Mohalla, Civil Road, Mini Secretariat, Tilak Nagar, Mata Darwaja Chowk, Indira Colony, Bada Bazar, Shiv Nagar, Old Bus Stand, Dev Colony, Power House Chowk, Mansarovar Park, Sonipat Stand, Sanjay Colony, Delhi Bypass Chowk in Rohtak and Model Town, Model Town Extension, Shanti Nagar, Mahavir Colony, Shiv Colony, Bank Colony and Industrial Area in Hissar. Airtel will augment its network in other cities making its services available across the state in due course of time.

Commenting on the launch, Tarun Virmani, COO – Haryana, Bharti Airtel said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Hissar and Rohtak. Airtel customers in these two cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lightening the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

Airtel 5G Plus will bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers. In addition, it will allow superfast access to High Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.

With this launch, India will get a fillip to economic growth as Airtel 5G Plus revolutionizes education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics.

In the last one year, Airtel has demonstrated the power of 5G with a host of powerful use cases that will change the way we lead our lives and do business.

From India’s first live 5G network in Hyderabad to India’s first 5G powered hologram to India’s first recreation of a game changing world cup match played at a time when there was no TV coverage to India’s first 5G connected ambulance to India’s first private 5G network with Bosch for boosting manufacturing productivity, Airtel has been at the forefront of 5G innovation.