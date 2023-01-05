BSNL to start 5G services in 2024: Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw | Image credit: Wikipedia

The government-owned BSNL will launch 5G services in 2024, according to Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

A consortium led by TCS and C-DOT has been chosen by BSNL to roll out its 4G network, which will be upgraded to 5G in around a year after the order is placed under the deal.

"BSNL will start 5G services in 2024," Vaishnaw said while speaking to reporters here.

A momentous day for 21st century Odisha.



Today, 4.5 crore+ Odias are getting the gift of #5G. Inauguration of #5G services is a breakthrough that will usher in infinite possibilities, help realise PM @narendramodi’s vision of #Purvodaya & pave the way for a new era for Odisha. pic.twitter.com/yNjZcKcjjI — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) January 5, 2023

He was speaking on the sidelines of an event to launch 5G services of Jio and Airtel in Odisha. Vaishnaw along with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the services.

Entire Odisha to be 5G enabled

"Entire Odisha will be covered by 5G services in 2 years. Today, 5G services have been launched in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack," the telecom minister said.

Prior to January 26, he promised to introduce 5G services throughout the state.

According to Vaishnaw, the Modi administration has set aside Rs 5,600 crore to improve the state's telecom connectivity.

"100 towers for 4G services covering 100 villages in Odisha have been launched today," he said.

Centre allocates funds for telecom services in Odisha

"The Modi government has sanctioned a total of Rs 5,600 crore for telecom services in Odisha in 2022-23 fiscal, and 5G services will be launched in the state before the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2023,” he added.