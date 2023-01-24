ICICI Bank allots 2,60,849 equity shares to employees as stock option | Image: ICICI Bank (Representative)

ICICI Bank has announced that the bank is allotting 2,60,849 equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each on January 24, 2023, via an exchange filing.

The allotment of equity shares is under the Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS).

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)