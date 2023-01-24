e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessICICI Bank allots 2,60,849 equity shares to employees as stock option

ICICI Bank allots 2,60,849 equity shares to employees as stock option

The equity shares are issues at a face value of ₹2 each under ESOS

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 11:03 AM IST
article-image
ICICI Bank allots 2,60,849 equity shares to employees as stock option | Image: ICICI Bank (Representative)
ICICI Bank has announced that the bank is allotting 2,60,849 equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each on January 24, 2023, via an exchange filing.

The allotment of equity shares is under the Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS).

