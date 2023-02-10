Infosys buys back 3,21,848 shares for Rs 1,610.33 each

Representative Image

According to a regulatory filing, Indian IT service provider Infosys has conducted a buyback of 3,21,848 shares for an average acquisition rate of Rs 1,610.33 per unit.

After this purchase, the total number of stocks bought back by Infosys stands at 6,04,26,348 till date.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)