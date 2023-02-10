e-Paper Get App
Infosys buys back 3,21,848 shares for Rs 1,610.33 each

This purchase takes the total number of stocks bought back by Infosys so far to 6,04,26,348.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 10, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
According to a regulatory filing, Indian IT service provider Infosys has conducted a buyback of 3,21,848 shares for an average acquisition rate of Rs 1,610.33 per unit.

Paytm conducts buyback of 3,16,300 shares for Rs 632.24 each
article-image

This purchase takes the total number of stocks bought back by Infosys so far to 6,04,26,348.

