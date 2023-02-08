Paytm conducts buyback of 3,16,300 shares for Rs 632.24 each

File image

Through an exchange filing, e-payment facilitator Paytm has announced a buyback of 3,16,300 of its own shares, for an acquisition rate of Rs 632.24 per unit.

This purchase takes the number of shares bought back by Paytm till date to 1,55,44,846. Paytm has also received endorsement from German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who had used Paytm during one of her visits to Delhi last year.

Online payment in India has also received another boost, with UPI rolled out for enabling payments outside India.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)