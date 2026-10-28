Info Edge (India) Ltd Announces ₹3 Interim Dividend, Standalone PBT Rises 29.8% In Q2 FY27; Consolidated PAT Up 51.6%

Info Edge |

Mumbai: Info Edge (India) Ltd on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, reported an interim dividend of ₹3 per equity share for the financial year 2026-27, with a face value of ₹2 per share. The record date for determining eligible members for the interim dividend is Friday, November 6, 2026, and the dividend will be paid on or after November 23, 2026.

Financial Performance

For the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2 FY27), standalone revenue from operations grew by 12.8% to ₹842 crore compared to ₹746 crore in Q2 FY26. Standalone profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter was ₹334 crore, a decrease of 92.9% from ₹4,720 crore in the prior corresponding period.

Consolidated Results

On a consolidated basis, Info Edge (India) Ltd reported revenue from operations of ₹9,038.76 million for Q2 FY27, up from ₹8,054.51 million in Q2 FY26, representing a growth of 12.2% year-on-year. Consolidated profit after tax attributable to equity holders of the parent for Q2 FY27 was ₹4,797.17 million, compared to ₹3,163.95 million in Q2 FY26, a growth of 51.6%.

Operating Highlights

Recruitment billings increased by 12.6% in Q2 FY27, while 99acres billings grew by 21.2%. Matchmaking billings, including Jeevansathi and Aisle, collectively grew by 23.1% in Q2 FY27. Shiksha billings, however, decreased by 27.2% in Q2 FY27 due to AI-related traffic headwinds.

Dividend Details

Info Edge's board has declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per share. This follows a final dividend of ₹3.60 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26, which was paid on September 2, 2026, after shareholder approval.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.