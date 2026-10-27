 Siyaram Silk Mills Reports 14.07% Drop In Q2 Net Profit, Declares ₹4 Interim Dividend, Revenue Climbs 15.29%
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Siyaram Silk Mills Reports 14.07% Drop In Q2 Net Profit, Declares ₹4 Interim Dividend, Revenue Climbs 15.29%

Siyaram Silk Mills on Thursday reported a 14.07% decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. Revenue from operations increased by 15.29% year-on-year.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 27, 2026, 04:52 PM IST
Siyaram Silk Mills Reports 14.07% Drop In Q2 Net Profit, Declares ₹4 Interim Dividend, Revenue Climbs 15.29%
Siyaram Silk Mills |

Mumbai: Siyaram Silk Mills reported a consolidated net profit of ₹74.50 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, down from ₹86.70 crore in the same period last year. Consolidated revenue from operations rose to ₹813.58 crore compared to ₹705.64 crore a year ago.

Interim Dividend Declared

The company's board approved a first interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share (200%) on shares with a face value of ₹2 each for the financial year 2026-27. The dividend will be paid or credited on or after 5 November 2026, to shareholders on record as of 31 October 2026.

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Management Changes

Dinesh Kumar Jaithliya, formerly Vice President – Finance, has been elevated to Deputy Chief Financial Officer. This appointment is effective from 1 November 2026.

Investor Relations Appointment

Cygnus Partners Private Limited has been appointed as the new Investor Relations (IR) Advisory Company. This appointment also takes effect from 1 November 2026.

Operational Performance

Total consolidated income for the quarter stood at ₹828.14 crore, an increase from ₹742.83 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Total consolidated expenses for the quarter were ₹729.42 crore, up from ₹627.89 crore in the year-ago period.

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Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter were ₹16.42, compared to ₹19.11 in the same quarter last year.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.

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