Siyaram Silk Mills Reports 16.1% Total Income Growth In Q4, PAT Up 30.6%

Siyaram Silk Mills’ standalone Q4 FY26 total income rose 16.1 percent YoY to Rupees 871 crore, while PAT grew 30.6 percent to Rupees 95 crore. |

Mumbai: Siyaram Silk Mills Limited reported audited standalone total income of Rupees 871 crore in Q4 FY26, up 16.1 percent from Rupees 750 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit after tax rose 30.6 percent to Rupees 95 crore from Rupees 72 crore a year earlier. EBITDA increased 21.0 percent to Rupees 152 crore from Rupees 125 crore. The company said the quarter was supported by a gradual improvement in consumer demand and higher spending during the wedding and festive seasons.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, total income rose 36.3 percent from Rupees 639 crore in Q3 FY26. PAT increased 125.8 percent from Rupees 42 crore, while EBITDA rose 80.1 percent from Rupees 84 crore. EBITDA margin improved to 17.4 percent in Q4 FY26 from 16.7 percent in Q4 FY25 and 13.2 percent in Q3 FY26. PAT margin also improved to 10.9 percent, compared with 9.7 percent a year earlier and 6.6 percent in the previous quarter.

What Drove The Numbers

The company said its brand portfolio and disciplined operations helped performance during the quarter. Revenue composition in Q4 FY26 was led by fabric, which contributed 80 percent of revenue. Garments contributed 15 percent, while yarn and others accounted for the remaining 5 percent. The company also said its retail network stood at 27 ZECODE outlets and 17 DEVO outlets at the end of Q4 FY26.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, total income rose 15.5 percent to Rupees 2,653 crore from Rupees 2,296 crore in FY25. EBITDA increased 17.1 percent to Rupees 413 crore from Rupees 353 crore. PAT rose 14.8 percent to Rupees 228 crore from Rupees 199 crore.

Full-year EBITDA margin stood at 15.6 percent, compared with 15.4 percent in FY25, while PAT margin was 8.6 percent against 8.7 percent last year. The company declared a special interim dividend of Rupees 4 and recommended a final dividend of Rupees 5 per equity share, taking the total FY26 dividend to Rupees 16 per share.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.