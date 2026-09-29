 Siyaram Recycling Wins 'Excellence In Brass Recycling' Award At International Dazzling Awards
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Siyaram Recycling Wins 'Excellence In Brass Recycling' Award At International Dazzling Awards

Siyaram Recycling Industries has received the "Excellence in Brass Recycling" Award at the International Dazzling Awards, held on 27 September 2026, recognising its commitment to responsible recycling practices.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 29, 2026, 11:09 AM IST
Siyaram Recycling Wins 'Excellence In Brass Recycling' Award At International Dazzling Awards
Siyaram Recycling Industries |

Mumbai: Siyaram Recycling Industries on 29 September 2026 announced that it received the "Excellence in Brass Recycling" Award at the International Dazzling Awards (IDA).

Award Ceremony

The award ceremony took place on Sunday, 27 September 2026, at Tivoli Garden Resort Hotel, Chhatarpur, New Delhi. Silkberry Professional, in association with Brands Impact, presented the awards, with Shilpa Shetty attending as Chief Guest.

Management Recognition

Bhavesh Ramgopal Maheshwari, the company's Managing Director, accepted the award on behalf of Siyaram Recycling Industries. Maheshwari said the recognition belonged to the entire team and motivated the company to continue its focus on quality and responsible recycling practices.

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Company Focus

The award acknowledges Siyaram Recycling Industries' performance in brass recycling, which supports resource utilisation and the circular economy. The company is committed to delivering value to its stakeholders.

About Siyaram Recycling

Siyaram Recycling Industries, headquartered in Jamnagar, Gujarat, specialises in the recycling business, with brass recycling being a primary operation. The company's equity shares are listed on BSE Limited.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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