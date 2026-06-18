Siyaram Recycling Bags ₹3.20 Crore Order, To Supply Brass Scrap Honey Within 7 Days

Siyaram Recycling Industries has secured a new domestic order worth ₹3.20 crore. |

Mumbai: Siyaram Recycling Industries Limited has secured a new order worth Rs 3.20 crore from Anurag Impex for the supply of Brass Scrap Honey, according to a stock exchange filing. The company said the order is valued at Rs 3,20,59,066 and will be executed within seven days.

New Domestic Order Secured

The order has been awarded by Anurag Impex, a domestic entity. Siyaram Recycling informed the exchanges that the contract is for the supply of Brass Scrap Honey and has been received under a fixed-cost arrangement.

The company described the contract as a noteworthy order and said it reflects continued demand for its recycling and metal-processing products. The latest deal is expected to add to the company's revenue visibility in the near term.

Execution Timeline of Seven Days

According to the disclosure, Siyaram Recycling will complete the execution of the order within seven days. The short execution period indicates quick delivery requirements and efficient operational planning by the company.

The order size stands at Rs 3.20 crore, making it a meaningful addition to the company's existing business pipeline. The company said such orders help strengthen customer relationships and support future growth opportunities.

No Related-Party Involvement

Siyaram Recycling clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the entity awarding the contract. The company also stated that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

The announcement was made under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The company informed investors that all required details regarding the order had been disclosed in line with regulatory requirements.

With the latest order win, Siyaram Recycling continues to strengthen its presence in the metal recycling segment while expanding its order book through domestic business opportunities.

Disclaimer: This story is based on the company's stock exchange filing. Investors should consider official disclosures before making investment decisions.