Info Edge Shares Fall Over 5% To Fresh 52-Week Low Of ₹909, Analysts Flag Weak Hiring Demand & Growth Concerns

Info Edge India shares dropped over 5 percent and hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 909.20 on Monday. |

Mumbai: Shares of Info Edge India, the parent company of Naukri.com, came under heavy selling pressure on Monday and hit a fresh 52-week low during early trade.

The stock fell more than 5 percent to touch Rs 909.20 on the BSE. It was among the top losers on the Nifty Midcap 50 index during the session.

According to BSE data, the company earlier touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,549. The sharp fall highlights continued weakness in the stock over the past year.

Brokerage Remains Cautious

Domestic brokerage firm JM Financial has maintained its “reduce” rating on the stock and cut the target price to Rs 1,000.

The brokerage said that although businesses like Naukri and 99acres reported better-than-expected margins, the overall hiring environment remains weak.

Analysts believe the growing use of artificial intelligence in technology jobs and global macroeconomic uncertainties are impacting recruitment demand.

Slow Growth Concerns Remain

JM Financial said strong growth in billings may remain difficult in the near future despite improving traction in AI-related offerings.

The brokerage also noted that the company may not see a major rerating unless it delivers consistent revenue growth across its core businesses.

Investors appear worried that demand in the recruitment sector could remain under pressure for some more time.

Q4 Profit Rises

For the January-March quarter of FY26, Info Edge reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 756 crore.

This was higher than the Rs 678 crore profit reported in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 869 crore.

Stock Under Pressure

Info Edge shares have remained under pressure for a long period.

The stock has fallen more than 35 percent in the last one year. It is down around 30 percent so far in 2026 and has slipped nearly 7 percent in the past one month alone.

The continued decline reflects investor concerns over slowing growth and weak hiring demand in the technology sector.