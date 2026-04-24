Infosys Q4 Net Profit Surges To ₹8,501 Crore, Amid Workforce Reduction | file pic

New Delhi: IT services major Infosys on Thursday reported a 28 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26.

The company posted a net profit (after non-controlling interests) of Rs 8,501 crore, an increase of 21 per cent (year-on-year) compared to Rs 7,033 crore in Q4 FY25. On a sequential basis, profit jumped 27.8 per cent from Rs 6,654 crore in Q4.

Operating profit stood at Rs 9,743 crore, up 13.6 per cent year-on-year and up 16.6 per cent on-month.

In terms of revenue, the IT firm reported Rs 46,402 crore in Q4 FY26, up 13.4 per cent from Rs 40,925 crore in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, revenue rose 2 per cent from Rs 45,479 crore in the December quarter.

The company maintained its operating margin at around 21 per cent on a yearly basis, while margins improved to 21 per cent in Q4 FY26 from 18.4 per cent in the previous quarter.

Gross profit rose 16.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 14,344 crore, while total operating expenses increased 21.9 per cent to Rs 4,601 crore.

Infosys’ voluntary attrition rate rose to 12.6 per cent in Q4 FY26 from 12.3 per cent in the previous quarter, though it declined from 14.1 per cent in the year-ago period.

The company’s headcount declined by 8,440 sequentially to 3,28,594 in the March quarter, it said in a post-market exchange filing.

For FY27, the company has pegged revenue growth of up to 3.5 per cent in constant currency and operating margins of 20-22 per cent.

The company also announced a dividend of Rs 25 per share for the quarter, compared to Rs 22 per share in the corresponding period last year.

Shares of Infosys on Thursday ended at Rs 1,231.8, down about 3 per cent on the NSE. The stock has declined more than 20 per cent so far this year.

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