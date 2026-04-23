Asus Eyes India's AI Boom, Pivots From PCs To High-End Compute Servers

Asus is looking to cash in on India's AI boom. The PC maker, according to reports, is looking to pivot into AI infrastructure, expanding its market foray and footprint in the Indian market.

Asus has long been a familiar name in India's consumer electronics market, shipping laptops and gaming PCs to millions of buyers. But the company is now signalling a far more ambitious play, tapping into India's rapidly expanding AI infrastructure push.

The Taiwanese manufacturer has been in active discussions to supply high-end compute servers to Indian clients, according to reports by the Economic Times, as it looks to capitalise on surging domestic demand for AI computing capacity. The pivot is part of a global strategic shift at Asus, where the server business has become the company's fastest-growing and increasingly dominant revenue driver.

Asus's AI server business hit its five-fold revenue growth target a year early in 2024, according to Digitimes. By 2025, server operations were projected to contribute 15 percent of the company's total revenue, a figure that would have seemed implausible just a few years ago for a brand most associated with consumer PCs.

What is Asus bringing to India?

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Asus showcased an extensive range of AI infrastructure products. The centrepiece of its India pitch is the Asus AI POD powered by the NVIDIA Grace Blackwell Ultra NVL72, a rack-scale system that integrates NVIDIA Grace CPUs with the latest Blackwell GPUs, designed for training and running large language models at extreme scale. Systems like these are typically deployed in national AI programmes, frontier research institutions, and hyperscale enterprise environments where computational demands are immense.

Asus also showcased infrastructure built around the NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72, a configuration combining 72 GPUs, 36 CPUs, NVLink 6 switches, ConnectX-9 networking, and BlueField-4 data processing units.

For enterprises not yet ready for national-scale clusters, Asus presented more accessible but still formidable options. The RS720-E12, a dual-socket server running Intel Xeon 6 Scalable processors with PCIe Gen5 and DDR5 memory, targets AI training, virtualisation, and data-intensive analytics. The XA AM3A-E13, equipped with eight AMD Instinct MI355X GPUs and 288 GB of high-bandwidth memory, is geared towards generative AI workloads and high-throughput inference.

At the developer and edge level, Asus also introduced the Ascent GX10, a compact desktop AI supercomputer powered by the NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, capable of delivering up to 1 petaFLOP of AI performance and supporting model fine-tuning of up to 200 billion parameters.