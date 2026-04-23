Beat The Mumbai Heat: 5 Top Portable Air Coolers & Mini ACs You Can Buy Under ₹5,000

With the summer now at its peak, ACs are no longer just needed at home and office. They are needed everywhere you go. Whether you’re cooling a compact bedroom, work desk, or studio apartment, portable air coolers are becoming increasingly important. They consume far less electricity than ACs and rely on evaporative cooling, making them ideal for dry to moderately humid climates. Key factors to prioritise while buying a portable AC are tank capacity, air throw, cooling pads, and brand reliability.

We have curated a list of best portable air coolers and mini ACs that are priced under Rs. 5,000 in India.

1. Bajaj PX25 Torque Air Cooler

A solid all-rounder with honeycomb pads and strong air throw for small rooms. Reliable build quality and consistent cooling make it the safest pick in this budget. It is available on all websites, including Amazon India and Flipkart.

Price: Rs. 4,799

2. Crompton Ginie Neo Personal Air Cooler

Compact and efficient, this Crompton model is ideal for desks and small bedrooms. Offers 4-way air deflection and an ice chamber for enhanced cooling. This one is also available on most e-commerce websites including Amazon India and Flipkart.

Price: Rs. 4,389

3. Bajaj PCF 25 DLX Personal Air Cooler

Designed for small-to-medium rooms, this cooler delivers consistent airflow and decent coverage. A practical upgrade if you want more cooling than mini units. The capcity is at 24 litre, comes with wheels for easy moving around, and has a water-level indicator as well. It is up for grabs on Flipkart.

Price: Rs. 5,307

4. Barf & Belch Portable Mini Air Conditioner USB Cooler

A true mini AC-style device that is USB powered, highly portable, and suited for personal cooling only. Best for work desks, not full-room cooling. The fan can be adjusted up to 60-degrees, it has three wind speeds, and seven light modes as well.

Price: Rs. 499

5. HAVAI Arizona 9 Mini Personal Air Cooler

Not a known brand, but it does offer compact cooling with modern design. Good option if you want something sleek and portable under budget. The 9-inch blade provides targeted cooling. THis one is up for grabs on Amazon India and its official website.

Price: Rs. 4,390

(Note: The pricing could vary on different sites)