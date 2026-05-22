Info Edge Reports 17% Revenue Growth To ₹805.1 Crore, Net Profit Rises 21% In Q4

Info Edge reported 17 percent growth in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rupees 805.1 crore, while net profit increased 21 percent to Rupees 309.1 crore. |

Mumbai: Info Edge reported higher revenue and profit for Q4 FY26, driven by growth in its recruitment and real estate platforms. Consolidated revenue from operations rose 17 percent year-on-year to Rupees 805.1 crore in the March quarter, compared with Rupees 687.1 crore in Q4 FY25. Net profit increased 21 percent to Rupees 309.1 crore from Rupees 255.1 crore a year earlier. Profit before tax rose 31 percent to Rupees 415.1 crore, while total income grew 15 percent to Rupees 881.4 crore.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue from operations increased 5.3 percent from Rupees 764.6 crore in Q3 FY26, while net profit rose 25 percent from Rupees 246.5 crore. Total expenses for the quarter stood at Rupees 482.4 crore, up from Rupees 455.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, mainly due to higher employee and advertising costs. The company also reported exceptional gains of Rupees 16.2 crore during the quarter, compared with Rupees 76.4 crore in Q4 FY25. Earnings per share for Q4 FY26 stood at Rupees 4.77 on a diluted basis against Rupees 3.93 a year ago.

What Drove The Numbers

The recruitment solutions business, which includes Naukri.com and related hiring platforms, remained the largest contributor to revenue. Segment revenue from recruitment solutions rose to Rupees 541.3 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 511.2 crore a year earlier. Revenue from 99 acres increased to Rupees 143.6 crore from Rupees 105.8 crore. Segment profit for the recruitment business rose 23 percent year-on-year to Rupees 341 crore. The company also continued to record fair value changes in investments routed through other comprehensive income during the year.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, revenue from operations increased 15 percent to Rupees 3,052 crore from Rupees 2,654 crore in FY25. Net profit surged to Rupees 5,536 crore from Rupees 773.4 crore, supported by exceptional gains linked to investment valuation changes during the year. Profit before tax rose sharply to Rupees 6,641 crore from Rupees 1,344 crore. The board recommended a final dividend of Rupees 3.60 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.