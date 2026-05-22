Ashoka Buildcon Reports 10% Revenue Decline To ₹1,819 Crore, Net Profit Falls 18% In Q4

Ashoka Buildcon reported a 10 percent decline in Q4 FY26 standalone revenue to Rupees 1,819 crore. |

Mumbai: Ashoka Buildcon reported a decline in standalone revenue and profit for Q4 FY26 as execution slowed compared to the year-ago period. The company posted total income of Rupees 1,819 crore for the March quarter, down 10 percent from Rupees 2,012 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit after tax declined 18 percent year-on-year to Rupees 48.9 crore from Rupees 59.6 crore. EBITDA fell 7 percent to Rupees 168.2 crore, while EBITDA margin improved slightly to 9.2 percent from 9.0 percent a year earlier.

Sequential And Annual Growth

The company did not disclose Q3 FY26 quarterly figures in the investor release, limiting quarter-on-quarter comparison. However, annual performance remained under pressure due to lower project execution during the year. Profit before tax for Q4 FY26 stood at Rupees 75.3 crore, compared with Rupees 78.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting a 4 percent decline. Standalone debt stood at Rupees 1,127 crore at the end of March 2026, while consolidated debt was Rupees 2,778 crore.

What Drove The Numbers

Ashoka Buildcon maintained a strong infrastructure order pipeline despite weaker quarterly earnings. The company’s order book stood at Rupees 15,312 crore as of March 31, 2026. Road EPC projects contributed 46.3 percent of the order book, while power transmission and distribution projects accounted for 30.2 percent. During the quarter, the company secured multiple domestic and international contracts, including projects in Saudi Arabia, Liberia, and Angola. It also received a consortium-based Maharashtra government technology infrastructure project valued at nearly Rupees 1,136 crore.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, standalone total income declined 17 percent to Rupees 5,952 crore from Rupees 7,188 crore in FY25. EBITDA fell 6 percent to Rupees 636.1 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 10.7 percent from 9.4 percent. Despite lower revenue, annual profit after tax rose 63 percent to Rupees 320.4 crore compared with Rupees 197.2 crore in FY25. The company also reported rights issue-related share allotments in several subsidiaries during the quarter.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.