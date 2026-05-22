Wakefit Innovations Reports 14% Revenue Growth To ₹343.6 Crore In Q4, Turns Profitable

Wakefit Innovations reported 13.5 percent growth in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rupees 343.6 crore. |

Mumbai: Wakefit Innovations Ltd reported a rise in revenue and profitability during Q4 FY26, supported by growth in mattresses, furniture, and retail expansion. Revenue from operations increased 13.5 percent year-on-year to Rupees 343.6 crore in the March quarter compared with Rupees 302.6 crore in Q4 FY25. The company posted a profit after tax of Rupees 121.8 crore against a loss of Rupees 26.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Reported EBITDA rose sharply to Rupees36.5 crore from Rupees6.0 crore a year earlier.

Sequential And Annual Growth

Wakefit said discretionary spending moderated in the latter half of Q4 FY26 due to macroeconomic headwinds, leading to softer demand trends. Gross profit for the quarter stood at Rupees 192.3 crore, with gross margin at 56 percent. The company also reported operating EBITDA of Rupees 21.8 crore compared with an operating EBITDA loss of Rupees 3.2 crore in Q4 FY25.

Profitability during the quarter was supported by deferred tax asset recognition of Rupees 98.1 crore under tax expenses. Marketing spending during Q4 FY26 stood at nearly 7.3 percent of revenue as the company increased investments in advertising and customer acquisition initiatives.

What Drove The Numbers

The mattress business remained the largest contributor, accounting for 61.7 percent of Q4 FY26 sales, while furniture contributed 30.1 percent and furnishings 8.2 percent. The company said mattress revenue grew 20percent year-on-year during the quarter and outperformed broader industry trends. Retail channel revenue increased 35 percent in Q4 FY26, while own channels contributed 75.5 percent of quarterly sales. Wakefit ended FY26 with 139 active COCO stores after adding 42 new stores during the year.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, revenue from operations rose 16.9 percent to Rupees 1,489 crore from Rupees 1,274 crore in FY25. The company reported a profit after tax of Rupees 189.2 crore compared with a loss of Rupees 35.0 crore in the previous financial year. Operating EBITDA increased to Rupees 112.3 crore from Rupees 18.0 crore. Wakefit generated an operating cash flow of Rupees 244.5 crore during FY26 and ended the year with investable cash of Rupees 958.6 crore. The company said it plans to continue expanding stores in Tier-2 markets and strengthen its omnichannel presence.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.