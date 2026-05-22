SKM Egg Products Reports 58% Revenue Growth To ₹186.8 Crore, Net Profit Jumps 410% In Q4

SKM Egg Products Export (India) reported 58 percent growth in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rupees 186.8 crore, while net profit rose to Rupees 31.7 crore. |

Mumbai: SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd reported strong growth in the fourth quarter of FY26, with standalone revenue from operations rising 58percent year-on-year to Rupees 186.8 crore from Rupees 118.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net profit increased to Rupees 31.7 crore in Q4 FY26 compared to Rupees 6.2 crore a year earlier. Profit before tax rose sharply to Rupees 41.3 crore from Rupees 9.7 crore. The company’s audited financial results were approved by the board on May 22.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue declined 6.6 percent from Rupees 200.1 crore reported in Q3 FY26. However, quarterly profit improved 5.3 percent from Rupees 30.1 crore in the preceding quarter. Total expenditure fell to Rupees 142.2 crore from Rupees 158.8 crore in Q3 FY26, helping margins improve despite lower revenue. Employee costs remained stable at Rupees 8.5 crore, while power and fuel expenses rose to Rupees 5.3 crore from Rupees 4.8 crore. Earnings per share stood at Rupees6.02 for the quarter against Rupees1.18 in Q4 FY25.

What Drove The Numbers

The company attributed performance to expansion in poultry operations and higher production efficiency. SKM Egg Products announced a Rupees 410 crore capital expenditure programme that includes new environment-controlled poultry sheds, a new feed mill, and expansion of its bio-gas division. The new sheds are expected to increase egg production capacity in their own farms from 13.5 crore eggs to around 62 crore eggs annually. The company said this would reduce dependence on contract farm eggs and lower procurement costs.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, standalone revenue from operations rose 55 percent to Rupees 766.8 crore from Rupees 493.4 crore in FY25. Net profit increased to Rupees 102.3 crore compared to Rupees 35.1 crore in the previous financial year, while profit before tax climbed to Rupees 135.8 crore from Rupees 46.9 crore.

The company also approved the acquisition of a 74 percent stake in SKM Universal Marketing Company (India) Private Ltd for Rupees 27.75 crore to strengthen its branded egg and wind energy businesses.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.